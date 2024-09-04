Gambia: Migrant Boat Carrying Gambians Missing

The migrant boat that departed from Mbour, Senegal almost mid-August is reportedly missing, sending shockwaves among loved ones and activists as they pursue leads to trail the migrants.

Activist Ebrima Drammeh said the boat carried a lot of Gambians fromMandinari.

The number of women and minors is said to be huge, with the whereabouts of the migrants and the boat still unknown after two weeks now.

Migrants are typically travelling on overcrowded and unseaworthy boats, with limited flotation devices should they capsize.

Types of boats include rubber rafts and fishing vessels - on the Tunisian route, metal boats are common.

Experts say metal boats are even more likely to capsize in stormy seas.

Crossings are seasonal, with more attempts in the summer. But weather can be unpredictable and successful journeys can take days.

Tunisian Coast Guards Monday intercepted another boat with 44 Gambia migrants, including 3 pregnant women, Drammeh says.

He added that 6 of them have been sent to the desert while the pregnant women were taken to hospital.

Dozens of migrants freed after raids by Libyan National Army

The Libyan National Army on Saturday announced liberation of more than 1,000 migrants who were being held captive by human trafficking networks in Shwayrif area, a source told Foroyaa.

The operation was reportedly conducted by Desert Patrols of Tarek Ben Ziyad Brigade.

During raids at different locations, he said members of trafficking gangs were arrested, adding that all freed migrants including women and children were transferred to secure locations where they received necessary aid. According to sources, some were being held captive for over 2 years.

Desert patrols of the Tarek Ben Ziyad Brigade continuesto secure southern Libya and are still raiding in Shwayrif area, a hub for human traffickers, drug dealers and fuel smugglers, says Drammeh.

Last Friday, the International Organization for Migration repatriated 223 Gambian migrants stranded in Tunisia and Niger. They supported them with medical and psychosocial services to facilitate their reintegration.

Earlier in the weekend, the Senegal, Operation "Djoko" has arrested 453 potential migrants and members of smuggling networks, including 239 Senegalese, 145 Guineans, 32 Gambians, 17 Malians, 7 Bissau-Guineans, 6 Ivorians, 3 Nigerians, 2 Comorians, 1 Mauritanian and 1 Congolese, Drammeh said.