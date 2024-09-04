Gambians Should Be On the Same Wavelength Regarding Constitution Building

The content of the Draft Constitution is yet to be published in the Gambia Gazette as Supplement "B", yet a very divisive debate is spreading in many media outlets.

It should be clear to all Gambians that since 2017, that constitutional and institutional reforms were put in the agenda. However, very few people still know why the CRC Draft became dead at the second reading in the National Assembly.

Foroyaa would like to emphasise to all Gambians to take note that the CRC Draft Constitution did not fail to be allowed to go beyond the second reading because of its content. Those who are schooled in parliamentary procedure would agree that in the second reading of a bill, only the principles and objects of the bill are discussed and not the content. A review of the content comes after the second reading when a bill is referred to a committee for scrutiny of the content. The CRC Draft Constitution never reached that stage. Some National Assembly members did not restrict their comments on the principles and objects of the Bill, which are the matters to be considered for a vote in the second reading and based their opposition to the Constitution on the content which they could have voiced out for amendments during the consideration stage. The duty of a National Assembly member is to submit alternative clauses to a bill if one does not agree with what is gazetted.

There is no need for wrangling. Those who are given the responsibility of making the laws of the land should make sober reflections when bills are put before them for consideration.

Foroyaa will continue to search for Supplement "B" and will indicate what is to be done once a copy of the 2024 draft is officially published in the Gambia Gazette. The government will be tasked to explain why Supplement "B" is still not published in compliance with the gazette announcement published on 14th August, 2024.