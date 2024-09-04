Gambia: MRC-G / LSHTM Strengthens Staff Capacities to Enhance Preparedness, Response to Mpox

On August 26, 2024, the Medical Research Council Unit-The Gambia at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (MRCG at LSHTM), commenced a two-day training for healthcare personnel including field staff, focusing on Mpox laboratory diagnostics.

The training was aimed at enhancing their understanding of the protocols, building their technical capacities to detect symptoms, and facilitating the transfer of advanced technologies. The training is a critical response to the World Health Organization's recent designation of Mpox as a global emergency, driven by the alarming spread of a new strain of the virus across Africa.

Dr. Ousman Secka, Head of Laboratory Management at MRCG at LSHTM, emphasized the significance of the training.

"This initiative is crucial in ensuring that all relevant personnel are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to manage and respond to Mpox cases effectively. Ongoing support for laboratory personnel includes regular updates and refresher courses on Mpox diagnostics, periodic proficiency testing, and quality control measures. Labs will receive updated protocols, re-agents, diagnostic tools, and training on new technologies, as they emerge. We believe that this training will significantly enhance our collective national capabilities and foster greater collaboration between our laboratory and the Ministry of Health," he added

Patrick Okot, Laboratory Manager at MRC-G at LSHTM's Keneba Field Station, highlighted the expected impact of the training on their ability to respond to a potential Mpox outbreak.

"This training directly enhances our skills and expertise to implement diagnostic responses to the community for public health interventions and disease surveillance. We will be able to provide molecular diagnostic testing for Mpox countrywide including rural Gambian field sites," he said.

He added that implementation of preparedness efforts has already begun with the establishment of the risk assessment and Standard Operating Procedures. Okot said that this, together with testing kits, will be used to train other laboratory staff, implement testing, and coordinate responses at the field sites. The training he said, demonstrates MRC-G at LSHTM's commitment to strengthen public health and ensure a coordinated and effective response to emerging health threats.