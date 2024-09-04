Namibia: AR Not an Election-Motivated Party - Amupanda

Job Amupanda says Affirmative Repositioning (AR) is not like other parties that only listen to the masses during election time in order to garner votes.

The AR leader is currently in the Zambezi region for the movement's community engagement initiative.

He was speaking during a press conference at Katima Mulilo on Tuesday.

He said the AR has fought to find solutions to citizens' problems even before elections.

"When we fight against the implementation of the Financial Institutions and Markets Act (Fima) and many other things, we don't do it because of elections. The people of Namibia know that when we fight corruption and ensure that those corrupt politicians also join the unemployed ranks, we don't do it in elections," he said.

Amupanda highlighted that the AR fought for the appointment interviews of judges' to be done publicly.

"It's done so because of us. We have managed to achieve all these things without being in power, so imagine what more we can achieve as presidents and members of parliament," he added.

He emphasised that Fima has merely been put on hold due to the elections, but its implementation will continue afterwards.

"They want to steal your money through Fima after the elections. Therefore, we need to make sure that we have a new president that will stop Fima altogether, as well as to ensure that we have a parliament that is not dominated by the same people."