Namibia: Ex-Swapo Youth Leader Shipwiikineni Endorses Itula for President, Criticises Swapo Leadership

Swapo member Reinhold Shipwiikineni has endorsed Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) presidential candidate Panduleni Itula.

Shipwiikineni announced this in a press release yesterday, adding that he and other members agree on this endorsement.

The former Swapo Party Youth League Erongo regional executive committee member fell out with Swapo over its decision to endorse vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the party's presidential candidate.

Earlier this year, Shipwiikineni and others took legal action against the ruling party, insisting that a decision not to hold an extraordinary congress this year is against its constitution, following the death of the party's president, Hage Geingob.

"Having had the privilege of working alongside Itula in Swapo for several years, we can confidently affirm his dedication, leadership qualities and capability to restore Namibia's dignity, achieve justice, and bring about the governmental reforms necessary for radical economic transformation," he says.

Shipwiikineni says he and his fellow Swapo members believe in electing leaders committed to improving the nation's well-being.

"Dr Itula exemplifies these qualities, and we strongly recommend giving him a massive 'yes' vote in the upcoming election," he says.

Shipwiikineni says the current Swapo leadership has turned authoritarian, ignoring the voices of members untainted by corruption scandals.

"By failing to hold an extraordinary congress to select a party president, who would automatically represent Swapo in the presidential elections, they have disregarded democratic principles," he says.

Shipwiikineni says the current administration has failed to take decisive action on key legislative matters.

"The anti-gay and transgender bill, passed by the National Assembly and National Council to address public concerns about sodomy, remains unsigned and pending in the Office of the President," he says.

He is also accusing the government of failing to amend the Labour Act to introduce a national minimum wage, leaving lower-level employees in both public and private sectors to struggle with undignified wages.

"I have not joined the IPC yet, but I don't know what will happen tomorrow," Shipwiikineni says.

An IPC source, who prefers to remain anonymous, says Shipwiikineni has been in close contact with the party, intending to join.

He wanted this to be announced at the party's star rally held over the weekend in Windhoek, the source claims.

"However, I was instructed that if he wishes to join the IPC, he must visit the nearest branch, where he can officially register as a member.

"Once registered, he would then be free to announce his membership and endorsement of Itula himself," the source says.

IPC spokesperson Immanuel Nashinge says Shipwiikineni is welcome to join the party.

"I have not received any information. We have many members joining in their individual capacities, and that is not really the business of the party's administrative set-up.

"If he is going to join, he is more than welcome," he says.

The IPC is for every Namibian who believes in change, Nashinge adds.

"The IPC is a national political movement, active and well-established in all 14 regions and 121 constituencies. Anyone, whether rich or poor, short or tall, is welcome to join.

"Therefore, it shouldn't be a concern whether he joins or not. Anyone who wants to join is welcome any time."