Morocco: Al Haouz - One Year After Earthquake, Healthcare Back On Track

Al Haouz — A year after the earthquake, the province of Al-Haouz is experiencing sustained momentum across various sectors, including healthcare, driven by a series of projects launched as part of the massive reconstruction effort.

These significant projects, aimed at bringing healthcare services closer to the population affected by the September 8, 2023, earthquake, mark a crucial milestone in the province's development and the strengthening of its infrastructure, particularly in the health sector.

This unprecedented momentum reflects the exemplary commitment and mobilization of provincial authorities and institutional stakeholders to establish and promote appropriate healthcare structures, in line with the directives of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

Nearly a year after the earthquake, the prevailing sentiment in Al Haouz is one of general relief mixed with gratitude. The province has equipped itself with several healthcare facilities featuring state-of-the-art equipment, capable of meeting the local population's expectations and aspirations for access to medical care.

It is clear that healthcare is a top priority in the reconstruction and rehabilitation program for the areas affected by the earthquake, as evidenced by the numerous projects carried out by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection in collaboration with provincial authorities and various actors.

Thanks to the intense efforts made in this sector, the Al Haouz region now has modern healthcare infrastructure, the result of reconstruction, rehabilitation, and expansion work on many health centers. According to data from the Provincial Delegation of Health and Social Protection in Al-Haouz, five health centers have been rebuilt and equipped, while 32 others are currently undergoing rehabilitation.

In an effort to improve the quality of medical services and local healthcare, all these new-generation health facilities will be equipped with an integrated information system and high-quality biomedical equipment. Among these facilities are the health centers in Asni and Imlil, which notably include maternal and child health services, delivery rooms, postpartum rooms, and ultrasound facilities.

In statements to MAP, several residents of the province expressed their great satisfaction with the quality of healthcare services provided to the local population, particularly to those affected by the earthquake. They also expressed their deep gratitude to the provincial authorities and various institutional actors for their tireless efforts in rehabilitating and modernizing the province's healthcare infrastructure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Zahra Zahraoui, a nurse at the Asni health center, mentioned that this new-generation facility is equipped with advanced equipment and installations, as well as a highly qualified medical and paramedical staff. "Our goal is to serve the residents of this locality and the surrounding villages by offering quality services in various medical disciplines, particularly maternal and child health," she emphasized.

This shows that the massive operation to rehabilitate and reconstruct the various healthcare structures in Al Haouz has significantly contributed to bringing healthcare services closer to the citizens and addressing the gaps in hospital infrastructure. Furthermore, since the Al Haouz earthquake, the Provincial Health Delegation has ensured that health services are regularly provided in the affected centers, particularly through mobile health units.

This effort has been reinforced by the proximity medical units established by the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity in Amizmiz, Talat N'yaacoub, Ouirgane, and Asni to ensure quality healthcare services for the province's citizens.