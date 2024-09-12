Morocco: One Year After Al Haouz Quake, Reconstruction Efforts Are in Full Swing

The earthquake with an epicentre in the High Atlas mountains caused devastation in the historic city of Marrakech, Morocco.

Talat N'yaacoub — One year after the earthquake, the reconstruction efforts are in full swing in the affected municipalities, in line with the High Royal Instructions.

The reconstruction and rehabilitation of the facilities damaged by the earthquake is on track and important structuring and development projects are being carried out to allow the resettlement of families and a return to normality as soon as possible.

In the villages of Talat N'yaacoub and Ijoukak, a MAP team observed first-hand the progress made in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of housing that was totally or partially destroyed by the earthquake, despite the various challenges, particularly difficult terrains.

Houses will be available in the coming months, thanks to the strong support and determined commitment of provincial and local authorities, as well as the various stakeholders.

In a statement to MAP, Mohamed Madi, a resident of the Azrou-n-Souq village, Talat N'yaacoub municipality, said that the construction of his new house would not have been possible without the financial support obtained under the aid program for the reconstruction of affected houses.

Having received an amount of 140,000 dirhams to rebuild his completely destroyed home, he noted that he also benefited from the financial aid granted to disaster-stricken families, which is 2,500 dirhams per month for one year.

In the same village, most of the houses have reached important stages on the road to construction, particularly in terms of earthworks and excavation, while waiting to receive the last payment of aid to complete the works.

For his part, Rachid Ramzi, one of the inhabitants of the Amgdoul village, which was badly damaged in the earthquake, said that the reconstruction works on his house has well progressed and that he is currently putting the finishing touches to his new home.

In the same spirit, the construction operation in Outaghri village, in the municipality of Ijoukak, is in full swing, in close collaboration with the local population, under the continuous supervision and support of the authorities, who are sparing no effort to provide assistance, in implementation of the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI aimed at improving the social and economic conditions of the inhabitants of this region.

Likewise, the inhabitants express their gratitude to HM King Mohammed VI for His benevolence and special attention, stressing that this gave them the strength and determination to overcome the consequences of this natural disaster.