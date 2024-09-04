The NBA president unveiled free legal services for #EndBadGovernance protesters amid a sweeping clampdown on activists associated with the demonstrations.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has launched free legal services to indigent protesters facing prosecution for participating in the #EndBadGovernance protests.

The association's president, Afam Osigwe, explained that the pro bono support programme would ensure that the country's criminal justice system treats protesters facing trials fairly.

Mr Osigwe stated this in a post on his verified X handle Wednesday morning, explaining that the NBA would monitor the remaining arraignment of the detained protesters.

"I have directed the branches of the Nigerian Bar Association to monitor the trials of the #EndBadGovernance protesters. Additionally, I have launched a Pro Bono support initiative for protesters who lack legal representation," he said.

He said the association's Citizens' Liberties Committee (NBA-CLC) has also been tasked with liaising closely with the chairmen and Human Rights Committees of NBA branches in regions where protesters are currently being prosecuted.

"This ensures that no defendant suffers injustice. The NBA legal team will continue to monitor court proceedings to ensure that trials are conducted with strict adherence to due process, safeguarding the legal rights of all defendants.

"The Nigerian Bar Association legal teams are in courts and will continue to monitor proceedings to ensure that the rule of law is upheld, the human rights of defendants are protected, and justice is served," he added.

Trial of protesters

President Bola Tinubu's administration has targeted many of the #EndBadGovernance protesters in a sweeping crackdown that saw it declaring a Briton, Andrew Wynne, wanted.

On Monday, the government arraigned 10 Nigerians who participated in the #EndBadGovernance protest in Abuja, Kano, Kaduna and other states. Part of the charges against them was that they collaborated with 70-year-old Mr Wynne "with intent to destabilise Nigeria" and that they "called on the military to take over the government from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu." They were also accused of conspiring with Mr Wynee to plot a war against the Nigerian state.

The judge, Emeka Nwite, ordered the 10 defendants remanded in prison until 11 September to rule on their bail application.

Also, the police declared Mr Wynne wanted on Monday and obtained a warrant for his arrest from the same judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

Earlier on 22 August, the judge ordered the remand of 75 protesters, including at least 28 minors, in prison for two months to await police investigations into alleged terrorism-related offences.

Many Nigerians participated in the #EndBadGovernance demonstrations in major cities around the country from 1 to 10 August to protest against the economic hardship attributable to the economic policies of President Tinubu.