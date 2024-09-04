Nigeria: Napoli Okay Osimhen for Galatasaray Loan Spell

3 September 2024
This Day (Lagos)

Various reports out of Italy said on Monday evening that Napoli have approved a loan transfer of Victor Osimhen to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Both Napoli and Galatasaray have approved the transfer and officials from Turkey were due to arrive in Naples to meet Osimhen last night.

Transfer negotiations are going ahead at fast pace.

Top Transfer Expert, Fabrizio Romano, reported that there is even now an agreement in principle between the two clubs.

It will be a season-long dry loan, meaning there will not be a loan fee paid, but Galatasaray will cover the enormous annual salary of Osimhen, which is put at between 10 and 12 Million Euros.

However, according to Corriere dello Sportthis will only be possible if he agrees to extend his contract with the Italian club by a further year.

Osimhen's contract with Napoli is until June 2026.

Should Osimhen not extend this contract, he will be back from Turkey a free agent for the rest of his term at Naples.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.