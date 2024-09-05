Nigeria Win Second Medal At Paris Paralympic Games

4 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

Team Nigeria on Wednesday won its second medal in powerlifting events at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris.

Esther Nworgu won a silver medal in the women's 41kg category.

Eniola Bolaji had earlier won a bronze medal in badminton events.

Nworgu was narrowly beaten by China's Zhe Cui, who lifted 119kg to set a new Paralympic Games record, taking the gold.

Nworgu lifted an impressive 118kg to secure the silver medal.

The Chinese had won a silver medal at the previous Olympics.

Nworgu started the competition with an impressive lift of 106kg, placing her second behind Cui, who started with 108kg in her second lift.

Nworgu lifted 112kg, while Cui extended her lead with a 113kg lift.

In the final round, Nworgu achieved her best lift of 118kg, securing her second-place finish.

Brazil's Lara de Lima lifted 109kg to take the bronze. (NAN)

