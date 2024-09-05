Nigeria: Flood - 31 Killed, 5,280 Houses Destroyed in Kano

At least 31 persons have been reported dead and 5,280 houses destroyed by flood across 21 local government areas of Kano State.

The Executive Secretary of the Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Isyaku Kubarachi, made this known while speaking to journalists on Wednesday.

He said, "31,818 people have been affected and 5,280 houses have been destroyed by the flood. The disaster has also led to the destruction of 2,518 farmlands, covering 976 hectares of land and 31 lives were lost."

Kubarachi added that the disaster was as a result of heavy downpours, adding that most of the affected houses were mud houses sitting along waterways.

"Most of the houses were mud houses built on places that water passes through. Someone would be sleeping and without envisaging that the building will collapse, it will eventually happen."

He further stated that the flood, which was earlier predicted to affect 14 LGAs, had impacted 21 including Wudil, Gwale, Nassarawa, Dala, Tarauni, Dawakin-Tofa, Dambatta LGAs, among others.

He revealed that the agency had submitted a proposal to the state government for consideration to support the affected households with relief materials.

"The state is working on providing aid to all 21 local government areas affected by the flood and hopes for a positive outcome soon. Currently the affected persons are residing with their neighbours and relatives," he added.