Nigeria: Ballon d'Or 2024 - Nigeria's Ademola Lookman Nominated for Top Award

Ademola Lookman's Ballon d'Or nomination has fueled hopes he'll succeed Victor Osimhen as African Footballer of the Year, building on his impressive international performances.

The nominees for the 2024 Ballon d'Or have been announced. Ademola Lookman is the only African player to be shortlisted this year for the prestigious award.

Lookman's impressive performances in the Serie A with Atalanta, his historic hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final and the 2023 AFCON have made him a strong contender for the award.

Osimhen made history last term, finishing eighth on the Ballon d'Or ranking, ahead of many other superstars.

Already, the Super Eagles have sent out a congratulatory message hailing the nomination of Lookman for one of football's most prestigious individual accolade.

"Congratulations to our own @Alookman_ who has been nominated for the @ballondor award. Goodluck Demola 🔥🙌🏽 #soarsupereagles" a post on the Super Eagles X Page read.

Full List of Nominees

The 30-man shortlist includes:

Full list of Ballon d'Or contenders

Antonio Rudiger - Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe - Real Madrid

Lautaro Martinez - Inter

Ademola Lookman - Atalanta

Alejandro Grimaldo - Bayer Leverkusen

Dani Carvajal - Real Madrid

William Saliba - Arsenal

Lamine Yamal - Barcelona

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

Hakan Calhanoglu - Inter

Declan Rice- Arsenal

Harry Kane - Bayern Munich

Cole Palmer - Chelsea

Vitinha - PSG

Vinicius Jr - Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard - Arsenal

Dani Olmo - Barcelona

Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen

Mats Hummels - Roma

Erling Haaland - Man City

Nicolas Williams - Athletic Bilbao

Granit Xhaka - Bayer Leverkusen

Artem Dovbik - Roma

Toni Kroos - Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid

Phil Foden - Man City

Ruben Dias - Man City

Federico Valverde - Real Madrid

Emiliano Martinez - Aston VIlla

Women's Categories

The Ballon d'Or also recognises outstanding achievements in women's football, with the following nominees:

Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona, Chelsea, Lyon, PSG

Women's Coach of the Year:

Sonia Bompastor (Lyon/Chelsea), Arthur Elias (Corinthians/Brazil), Jonatan Giraldez (Barcelona/Washington Spirit), Filipa Patao (Benfica), Sarina Wiegman (England)

Women's Player of the Year:

Lauren Hemp (Man City), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), and Barbra Banda Shanghai (Shanghai RCB/Orlando Pride) are top on the list...

Men's Categories

Men's Club of the Year:

Borussia Dortmund, Girona, Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid, Manchester City

Men's Coach of the Year:

Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso, Luis de la Fuente, Gian Piero Gasperini, Pep Guardiola, Lionel Scaloni

Yachine Trophy (Best Goalkeeper): Diogo Costa, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gregor Kobel, Andrei Lunine and Mike Maignan are leading the list...

Kopa Trophy (Best Young Player): Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Garnacho, Arda Guler, Karim Konate and Kobbie Mainoo are top on the nomination list...

Award Ceremony

The 2024 Ballon d'Or award ceremony will take place on 28 October at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, celebrating the world's most prestigious individual football player awards.