Nigeria: Osimhen Completes Galatasaray Loan Move, to Receive Over N10bn Annual Salary

4 September 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The Nigerian striker will be wearing the jersey number 45

Victor Osimhen has officially completed a season-long loan move to Galatasaray from Napoli, ending a protracted transfer saga.

The Nigerian striker will receive a net pay of €6,000,000 (over N10 billion) annually and wear jersey number 45.

Galatasaray confirmed the loan deal on Wednesday, stating that "an agreement has been reached with professional footballer Victor James Osimhen and his club SSCN Napoli SPA for the temporary transfer of the player free of charge."

The club also announced that "the football player will be paid a net seasonal salary of 6,000,000 euros for the 2024-2025 season. It is respectfully announced to the public."

The deal also leaves Napoli with an option to extend the player's contract until 2027.

Thousands of Galatasaray supporters welcomed Osimhen in Istanbul as he finalised his loan move.

The Super Eagles striker's transfer saga, which dominated the summer transfer window, has finally come to an end.

Osimhen was heavily linked to top clubs like Chelsea and PSG, as well as Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli, before ultimately joining Galatasaray.

The Istanbul-based club has a history of signing Nigerian players, including Henry Onyekuru and Oghenekaro Etebo.

The loan move to Turkey marks a new chapter in Osimhen's career, and he will be eager to make an impact at Galatasaray.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.