Nigeria Must Tackle Malnutrition, Food Insecurity - Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has urged Nigerian leaders to prioritize tackling malnutrition and food insecurity as part of Nigeria's development agenda.

This is in his address at the National Economic Council (NEC), which Vice President Kashim Shettima presided over at the Presidential Villa.

Gates stressed that the nation's long-term stability and prosperity could be at risk without urgent investments in nutrition and agriculture.

Gates, whose foundation has invested over $2.8 billion in Nigeria to date, highlighted the severity of the country's food security crisis, noting that Nigeria has the second-highest rate of food insecurity in the world. Climate change, land degradation, and soaring food prices have compounded the issue, leaving millions of Nigerians vulnerable to hunger.

Gates said, "Nigeria's future hinges on solving the intertwined problems of malnutrition and food insecurity,"

According to him, when children are malnourished, they are more susceptible to deadly diseases, and the long-term effects of malnutrition stunt both their physical and cognitive development.

He said this limits their potential and the country's future prospects."

Gates praised the efforts of Nigerian scientists working to fortify staple foods with essential nutrients, including an initiative to fortify bouillon cubes--a dietary staple that, if scaled up, could save thousands of lives and prevent millions of cases of anaemia each year.

However, he emphasized that private-sector collaboration and strict government oversight are crucial to ensuring compliance with food fortification mandates.

"Fortified foods are a lifeline for many Nigerians, but too many companies are not meeting the required standards," Gates warned. "Government and business leaders must work together to make nutritious foods more affordable and available."

Reflecting on his over two decades of experience in the country, Gates reiterated his commitment to Nigeria while warning of the challenges ahead if investments aren't made strategically.

"Nigeria's economy has stagnated," Gates stated, highlighting the country's growing debt burden, which exceeded 50% of GDP earlier this year.

He urged leaders to focus on raising revenue and using funds wisely, especially in sectors that would yield the greatest impact.

Gates lauded Nigeria's achievements, such as the ambitious HPV vaccination campaign that reached over 12 million girls, but cautioned that the country still spends disproportionately on secondary and tertiary healthcare, leaving primary care underfunded.

He called on Nigeria's governors to reverse this trend and ensure that primary healthcare facilities are equipped and staffed to handle the population's basic needs.

"Primary care is the first--and sometimes the only--point of contact most patients have with the health system," Gates stressed.

He urged leaders to strengthen digital systems and use data to plan effectively, citing Gombe state's successful biometric attendance system, which eliminated ghost workers and saved N1.3 billion naira.

Beyond nutrition, Gates also called for greater investment in Nigeria's agricultural sector to address the root causes of food insecurity.

He pointed to the need for more funding for agricultural extension workers, better infrastructure, and the adoption of innovative crop varieties more resistant to pests and climate change.

"Nigeria may be the world's largest producer of cassava, but demand still outstrips supply," Gates remarked. "By embracing new, more resilient crop varieties, Nigeria can feed its people and strengthen its economy."

Gates reaffirmed the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's commitment to partnering with Nigeria, stressing that the government must address these critical issues.

"Malnutrition and food insecurity are solvable problems," Gates said. "With smart investments and strong partnerships, Nigeria's leaders can lay the groundwork for a healthier, more prosperous future."

"I'm an optimist by nature," Gates said, "but I'm also a realist. Turning things around won't be easy. But by putting the Nigerian people first, Nigeria's leaders can build a better future."

Gates reiterated his belief in Nigeria's potential and urged its leaders to stay the course.