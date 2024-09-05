Nigeria: We Will Flush Out Bandits, Other Criminals From Northwest - Defence Minister

SOKOTO: Minister of state for defence Bello Mohammed Matawalle has assured that Bandits and other criminal gangs terrorizing northwest would be flush out in compliance with the presidential directives for troops of Joint operation Hadarin Daji to intensify effort.

The minister made the statement shortly after a closedoor meeting with operation commanders of joint operation Hadarin Daji which lasted for an hour at 8 Division headquarters Sokoto.

He said the ministry of defence would provide all needed support and encouragement to troops of joint operation Hadarin Daji in the war against terrorists in the northwest.

" We are in Sokoto in compliace with the presidential directives to flushout terrorists and other criminal gangs terrorising northwest , "I am optimistic the operation will bring an end to Bello Turji and all others that gives citizens of the region a sleepless night"

" President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is in China for official engagement called and directed the state minister of defence and Chief of Defence staff to relocate to Sokoto headquarters of 8 Division Nigeria Army to flushout criminals terrorizing northwest sub region"

While addresing troops of 8 Division headquarters at Giginya Barracks Sokoto, the minister said, " We are with you and will continue to be with you in the fight against Bandits and other criminals terrorizing the northwest geopolitical region"

" president Bola Ahmed Tinubu is disturbed and concern with the current issue of insecurity bedeveling Sokoto and other states of the Northwest"

"Nigeria is not a Banana republic, it is a country guided by a constitution, President Bola Ahamed Tinubu carefully selected us being most of us from the north to execute the onerous task of fighting insecurity"

Speaking at Givernment house Sokoto while on a courtesy visit to the governor, the minister assured the governor and good people of sokoto state that, the act of banditry and other criminalities in the northwest would soon become a thing of the past"

He said the ministry of Defence would continue to provide all what it takes to fight insecurity, in the northwest and other states of the north in the fight against insecurity.

"We will station our crafts in Sokoto with a view to ensure a quick and immediate response whenever there is a distress call for action" Says the ministet

Governor Ahmed Aliyu while responding to minister's remarks said Sokoto state government would partner with the ministry of defence and Nigeria Arm forces in the fight against security challenges in the.northwest.

He said Sokoto State has established a community Guards aimed at fighting banditry and other criminality

bedeviling Sokoto state.

The governor however assured the visitng minister of state of Sokoto state government support and cooperation in the fight against challenges of insecurity facing northwestern states and Sokoto in particular.