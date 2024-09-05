Nigeria: U-20 Women's World Cup - Nigeria Loses 1-3 to Germany, Must Defeat Venezuela to Stay On

Germany secured a 3-1 victory over Nigeria, scoring twice in the last 30 minutes, as the Falconets squandered key scoring opportunities, particularly in the first half.

Nigeria's U-20 women's national team, the Falconets, suffered a 1-3 defeat against Germany in their second group match of the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Bogotá on Wednesday night.

Germany took the lead in the 17th minute with a header from 17-year-old Alara Sehitler, but Chiamaka Okwuchukwu equalised in the second half with a close-range finish. However, Sehitler restored Germany's lead on the hour mark, and Sarah Ernst sealed the win with a third goal in stoppage time.

With this victory, Germany secured their spot at the top of Group D and advanced to the second round, while Nigeria must earn a win against Venezuela in their final group match on Saturday to keep their hopes alive.

The Nigerian team, coached by Chris Danjuma, missed several scoring chances that could have altered the outcome. In the second minute, striker Okwuchukwu broke away from her markers, but Germany's goalkeeper made a superb save with her right foot.

Germany posed an aerial threat throughout the match. In the 28th minute, Marie Steiner nearly doubled Germany's lead, narrowly missing from five meters out. One minute later, Nigeria's Flourish Sabastine delivered a promising cross from the left flank, but it was just beyond Okwuchukwu's reach.

Nigeria also suffered from defensive errors. In the 30th minute, Philomina Yina made a crucial block after a miscommunication between goalkeeper Shukura Bakare and defender Shukurat Oladipo. Germany came close again in the 36th minute when Lisa Baum missed a close-range opportunity. Just before halftime, Rofiat Imuran's shot went directly to Germany's keeper, Rebecca Adamczyk, wasting another chance for Nigeria.

Early in the second half, a mix-up between Germany's Jella Veit and Adamczyk gifted Okwuchukwu a golden opportunity to equalise, which she capitalised . Germany's second goal came from poor defending, as Nigerian captain Oluchi Ohaegbulem was out-muscled by Cora Zicai, allowing her to send in a cross that Sehitler tapped home in the 62nd minute. This mirrored Germany's first goal, which came from Zicai overpowering Ohaegbulem.

Okwuchukwu briefly thought she had levelled the score a minute later, but her strike was ruled out for offside. Coach Danjuma made a tactical substitution in the 70th minute, bringing on Opeyemi Ajakaye for Imuran, but Germany continued to pressure Nigeria's defense,

Substitute Sophie Nachtigall went past Ohaegbulem in the 75th minute, but Zicai headed the resulting cross over the bar. In the 83rd minute, Okwuchukwu fired a shot from inside the box, but it lacked power.

Another German substitute, Sarah Ernst, headed home Germany's third goal in the second minute of stoppage time to complete the victory.

As Germany celebrated on the Estadio Metropolitano de Techo pitch, Coach Danjuma now faces the challenge of shoring up Nigeria's defence, particularly on the left flank, where all three German goals originated. He must also find ways to improve the team's attacking efficiency, which proved to be the decisive factor between earning a point and suffering a defeat.