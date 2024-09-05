Nigeria: Environmental Degradation in Shen Community Worrisome, NGO Laments

A non-governmental organisation, Youth for Environmental Sustainability and Development, YESD, has lamented the environmental degradation suffered by residents of Shen Community in Plateau State.

YESD also bemoaned the unemployment in the community, stressing that it has driven many residents into engaging in mining activities.

The NGO spoke at an empowerment programme it organised for Shen residents, stating that the knowledge and skills acquired through the programme could enable them to convert environmental waste into wealth.

Team Lead of YESD, Mrs Adesuwa Jang, in her remarks, urged community members to view the initiative as a movement.

Jang said it was a call to action, adding: "To take ownership of this cause, lead it with passion, and inspire others to join the expanding network of youths building ecological resilience in tin mining-ravaged communities."

Ward Head of Shen, Dara Dusu, on his part, expressed joy at seeing such a positive initiative in his community, saying he looked forward to more impactful events that would empower residents to seek alternatives to tin mining, preserve their environment, and ensure the community's sustainability for future generations.

Representatives from the Zamani Environmental Foundation and Vanguard for Environmental Sustainability, Mr. Zenret Zamani and Mr. Guti Gwetkop Guti respectively, encouraged the community to view this environmental initiative as a critical step toward expanding ecological resilience in Shen. Both speakers stressed that if everyone took responsibility, the negative impacts of tin mining in the community could be significantly mitigated.

Meanwhile, the keynote address was delivered by Mrs. Grace Danat, who spoke comprehensively on the theme 'Sustainable Mining: A Key to Ecological Resilience.'

She detailed the dangers and impacts of tin mining if not conducted sustainably. During an interactive session, community members shared their current challenges related to tin mining, including fatalities, land degradation, and health risks.

Danat emphasised the need to balance environmental protection, social responsibility, and economic viability. She advocated for minimal land disturbance, efficient water management, and the conservation of biodiversity through advanced technologies and strategic planning.

She also highlighted the critical role of technological innovation in maximizing resource recovery, reducing waste, and adopting energy-efficient practices. Mrs. Danat stressed the importance of community engagement, compliance with environmental regulations, and the adoption of sustainable business models that integrate green financing and eco-friendly practices. By integrating these elements, she argued, mining operations could achieve sustainability, reducing environmental impact while fostering positive social and economic outcomes.