Nigeria: Floods - No Going Back On Restoration of Encroached Drainage Row - Lagos Govt Vows

Lagos State Government has restated that there was no going back on the enforcement of the law and restoration of all encroached Right Of Ways, RoW, of drainage channels across the metropolis as part of measures to ensure flood free State.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources in the State, Tokunbo Wahab, reiterated the commitment of the government, yesterday, when he alongside top officials visited Isheri/ Aiyetoro / Ologe Primary Channel at Anuoluwapo/Oke - Odan Street Ishashi, Ojo Town ;Alaba Rago Primary Channel (System 40B); Alaba International Market Primary channel (System 40), Ojo Local Government Area, saying the government was determined to restore the environment from all sorts of infractions that have altered the landscape.

The Commissioner, accompanied by the Special Adviser on Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite, heads of agencies and some Directors, noted that the government has awarded contract on restoration project in the axis in order to accomplish the task of making Lagos flood free.

"The Governor has awarded contract for the restoration of some critical projects on this axis around Shashi Oke Odan where we have witnessed people purposely building on the channel and they have been served notices so we have to start enforcement along with the contractor who is ready to move to site," he said.

Wahab explained that all concerned have been served contravention notices which have elapsed and as such enforcement of separation of contravention will commerce tomorrow, Thursday.

He said the Law would take its full course as it was observed that some people along the System 40 drainage Channel in Ojo Local Government Area have built on the canal path and narrowed the primary channel which has resulted in flooding incidents in the axis.