Uganda: Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Is Dead

Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei died in Kenya after being attacked and set on fire by her boyfriend.
5 September 2024
The Independent (Kampala)

Nairobi, Kenya — Ugandan marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei has today died in a most painful way. The athlete, who had been admitted to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital following a domestic altercation involving a petrol attack, died this morning.

Rebecca's father, Joseph Cheptegei, confirmed that his daughter succumbed to her injuries at 6:00 a.m. The incident occurred on Sunday around 2 p.m., when Marangach, the deceased's boyfriend, allegedly entered Cheptegei's compound armed with petrol.

He reportedly doused her in petrol and set her alight. The flames also affected Marangach, as his clothes were also soaked in petrol. A close relative of Cheptegei, who requested to remain anonymous, disclosed that the athlete had been experiencing family conflicts with Marangach following her return from the Paris Olympics.

These conflicts had led to a partial separation, and efforts were being made by both families to reconcile. Cheptegei had recently participated in the Women's Marathon at the Paris Olympics, where she finished in 48th position.

