Uganda: Bobi Wine Calls for Swift Investigation Into Marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei's Death

National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic death of Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei and called for an immediate investigation to bring justice.

Kyagulanyi condemned the circumstances surrounding Cheptegei's death, describing it as a devastating loss.

Cheptegei, a Ugandan long-distance runner, succumbed to severe burn injuries sustained in a petrol attack last Sunday.

Her death was announced by the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) on its X handle, stating: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest in peace."

Cheptegei, 33, becomes the second Ugandan athlete to die in a violent attack within eight months. In December, Ugandan runner Benjamin Kiplagat was stabbed to death by assailants in Eldoret, Kenya.

The incident has caused an outpouring of grief and outrage across Uganda, especially within the sports community and among human rights advocates.

Kyagulanyi extended his condolences to Cheptegei's family and called for a national reflection on violence against women.

"Very saddened by the untimely passing of this young, talented Ugandan athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei. The circumstances of her death are even more depressing," Kyagulanyi stated.

"Initial reports indicate she was doused in petrol by her ex-boyfriend and set on fire. We hope there can be quick, efficient investigations, and the perpetrator(s) brought to book."

Cheptegei was reportedly attacked by her estranged boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, in Trans Nzoia, Kenya, following a dispute.

According to reports, Marangach doused her with petrol and set her ablaze as she returned home from church with her two children.

Neighbors rescued her and took her to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, where she died after days in the ICU with 80% of her body severely burned.

Ms. Cheptegei had recently bought land in Trans Nzoia County to be near Kenya's athletic training centers. The BBC reported that local authorities noted the couple had been in a dispute over the property. Police have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

Cheptegei had a distinguished athletic career, representing Uganda in various international competitions. She competed in the women's marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing 44th.

Her career highlights include a second-place finish in the 2022 Abu Dhabi Marathon with a personal best of 2:22:47 and victories in events such as the Padova Marathon in Italy.

Her death has sparked widespread condemnation of gender-based violence, with many taking to social media to denounce violence against women by their partners.

Donald Rukare, chairperson of the National Council of Sports and president of the Uganda Olympic Committee, called the attack a "cowardly and senseless act" that led to the loss of a great athlete.

"Her legacy will continue to endure," he said. "May her gentle soul rest in peace, and we strongly condemn violence against women."

Cheptegei's death follows a string of domestic violence-related tragedies involving athletes in Kenya.

In April 2022, runner Damaris Mutua was found strangled in her home in Iten, and months earlier, record-breaking long-distance runner Agnes Tirop was stabbed to death in the same town.

In both cases, their partners were identified as the main suspects. Ms. Tirop's husband is currently facing murder charges, while the search for Ms. Mutua's boyfriend continues.