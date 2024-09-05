Kenya: Starlink to Expand to Uganda, Kenya, and Burundi

5 September 2024
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — Starlink, the satellite internet service by Elon Musk's SpaceX, is set to expand its high-speed internet offerings to Uganda, Kenya, and Burundi. The service aims to bridge the digital divide by providing reliable internet access to remote areas where traditional services are limited or nonexistent.

In Kenya, Starlink has already begun operations, focusing on delivering high-speed, low-latency internet to underserved regions. The service is expected to launch in Uganda and Burundi by the end of 2024, contingent on obtaining regulatory approvals.

While the cost of Starlink's service is higher than that of local Internet Service Providers (ISPs), with residential users paying around $110 per month, it could revolutionize connectivity in areas plagued by poor internet access. The expansion of Starlink's services promises to be a game-changer for East Africa, offering a vital solution to the region's connectivity challenges.

