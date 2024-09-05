Liberia: Bureau of Concessions Urges Citizens to Expose Harmful Practices By Concession Companies

Monrovia — The Deputy Director General for Administration at the National Bureau of Concessions, Mr. Bilclintos Beyan Kamara, is calling on citizens to expose any dangers posed by companies operating in their villages, communities, and counties. He stressed that such issues must be addressed by the national government to ensure accountability.

By Pius Tweh, Contributing Writer

Speaking on Tuesday, September 4, 2024, at the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Options (CEIO) on Carey Street in central Monrovia, Mr. Kamara revealed that his institution is preparing to embark on a review of concession agreements. This review will evaluate whether concession companies are operating in line with national laws and in the best interests of the citizens and the country.

Kamara pointed out that several concession companies in Liberia are defrauding the government and its people by withholding much-needed revenue. This lost revenue, he said, could otherwise contribute to national development and improve the lives of citizens.

Although he fell short of naming specific companies, Mr. Kamara claimed that some are allegedly evading taxes and defrauding the government. He also criticized the National Legislature for undermining the function of the National Bureau of Concessions by failing to adequately report to the people they represent about the bureau's activities.

"I supported the previous CDC government, where I advised former President George Weah to organize the Liberia Climate Summit in the United States to attract potential investors who could contribute to the country's economy," Kamara said.

He added that holding concessionaires accountable is hindered by the Legislature's failure to properly review and rectify concession agreements, both in the past and present. This oversight, according to Kamara, is creating significant problems for the country's progress.

Kamara emphasized that Liberia can keep pace with other developing nations if the government takes the necessary steps to ensure good governance, both now and in the future.

Furthermore, the Deputy Director General discouraged Liberians from damaging the properties of concession companies, even when these companies fail to implement agreements made with the government in their respective communities. He warned that such actions could scare away potential investors who are considering opportunities in Liberia.

"Liberia has what it takes to compete with other developing countries, but the mindset of past leaders has caused the country to experience serious setbacks," Kamara lamented. He remained optimistic, however, stating that nothing is lost as long as there are people willing to serve the nation above personal interests and as long as the proper mechanisms are put in place.

On March 19, 2024, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai appointed Mr. Bilclintos Beyan Kamara as Deputy Director General for Administration at the National Bureau of Concessions. His appointment has been warmly welcomed by the bureau, which believes that his leadership will bring value and humanity to the institution as it serves the people of Liberia.