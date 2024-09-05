Liberia: Jahmale Booked for Employing Unlicensed Imaging and Laboratory Technicians

Monrovia — Jahmale Med Solutions, a leading for-profit medical and diagnostic facility in Paynesville, has been booked by the Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) for employing unlicensed foreign nationals. A spot check by the LMDC established that several foreign medical practitioners, including four Ghanaians, were illegally working in the facility's Imaging Department, posing significant risks to public health.

The inspection, led by Dr. Benetta Collins-Andrews, Chairperson of the LMDC, along with Co-chair Theophous Fayiah and Director of Clinical and Research Joseph Colmah, uncovered that four Ghanaians and five Liberians employed in the imaging department of Jahmale Med Solutions are working illegally under Liberian medical jurisdiction. The unlicensed professionals identified include Ghanaian radiographers Theresa Akoto Bamford, Samuel Lartey, Stephen G. Akpozah, and Richard Asamoah, alongside Liberian radiographers Adrian S. Jackson, Jackson K. Mullah, and Abraham B. Merriam. Additionally, two Liberians, Lovetta W. Flomo and Decontee Y. Farley-Korgboi, were found practicing as diagnostic medical sonographers without proper licensure.

Dr. Andrews stressed the seriousness of the situation, stating that Jahmale Med Solutions as an entity will face sanctions for employing unqualified professionals, and the individuals involved will be penalized for practicing medicine illegally. The penalties range from hefty fines to possible prosecution, as outlined by the Act of the National Legislature that established the Liberia Medical and Dental Council.

"This is a clear breach of the law," Dr. Andrews asserted. "Medical facilities must operate within the legal framework to ensure the safety and well-being of patients. Jahmale Med Solutions' actions are not only illegal but also pose significant risks to public health."

Dr. Andrews also highlighted the challenges the LMDC faces in enforcing medical regulations nationwide, noting that the Council lacks sufficient resources and currently has no functional vehicles for regular inspections and monitoring.

"We are urgently calling for budgetary support from the government," Dr. Andrews said. "If violations like this can happen in a major facility right here in Monrovia, one can only imagine the potential risks in more isolated regions, especially in facilities run by concession companies in rural areas."

The LMDC Chairperson appealed to both the government and international partners to provide logistical support, including vehicles and training programs, to enhance the Council's capacity to regulate medical practices effectively across Liberia.

A detailed investigation into Jahmale Med Solutions is ongoing, and the LMDC has vowed to continue its efforts to ensure that all medical facilities in Liberia comply with the country's stringent medical standards in the interest of public safety.