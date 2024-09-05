Liberian Organizations Unite to Hold Legislature Accountable On Gender Equality and Sgbv Reforms

Monrovia — In a move to enhance legislative accountability on gender issues in Liberia, a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between Medica Liberia (ML), Aiding Disadvantaged Women and Girls (ADWANGA), Rising Youth Mentorship Initiative (RYMI), and the Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD). This coalition aims to push for greater legislative focus on gender-related concerns, particularly in combating Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

The MOU, part of the broader initiative "Concerted Action for Zero Tolerance Against SGBV in the Mano River Union," signifies a major step toward holding Liberia's Legislature accountable for its actions--or inactions--on gender equality. For the first time, the Legislature's performance will be graded based on gender-related indicators, a move that strengthens feminist voices in the fight against systemic oppression and advances regional policy reforms through collaborative advocacy.

The initiative will monitor and evaluate the Legislature's responsiveness to gender issues through specific metrics, such as:

Gender-responsive budgeting

The number of gender-mainstreaming bills passed

The percentage of the national budget allocated to combat SGBV

The implementation of inclusive gender leadership laws for national and local positions

The adoption of gender policies

Mbalu W. Jusu, Head of Program at Medica Liberia, highlighted the transformative potential of this partnership, stating, "Today marks a significant milestone in our collective journey towards ending Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Liberia and across the Mano River Union. This MOU lays the groundwork for lasting change in the fight against SGBV."

Jusu underscored the importance of unity in addressing systemic challenges, pointing out that by pooling expertise and resources, the organizations involved are better equipped to hold lawmakers accountable. She emphasized that the initiative ensures that legislative actions align with the needs and rights of women and girls, pushing for meaningful policy change.

"Through this MOU, we will not only monitor and advocate but also raise public awareness and build the capacity needed to sustain these efforts," Jusu added. "With a clear mission to transform policies and achieve gender justice, we are confident that we will make meaningful strides towards a violence-free Liberia."

Dan Saryee, Executive Director of IREDD, reinforced the urgency of tackling Gender-Based Violence in Liberia, which remains pervasive across all sectors of society. "Gender-Based Violence is everywhere," Saryee remarked. "Women and girls continue to be victims daily, even in workplaces that should offer safety and protection."

Saryee criticized the current legislative framework for failing to adequately address the needs of vulnerable populations, including women, girls, and young people. He stressed that this partnership offers a powerful tool for rectifying these shortcomings and pushing lawmakers to enact meaningful reforms.

This groundbreaking partnership represents a united front in the fight to protect the rights of women and girls in Liberia. By holding the Legislature accountable, the coalition aims to ensure that SGBV is addressed with the seriousness it deserves, and that gender equality becomes a central focus of Liberia's legislative agenda. The signing of the MOU is a powerful testament to the collective commitment of these organizations to creating a safer, more equitable society for all.