Nigeria: Submit Your Position On State Police By 9 September, NEC Tells Governors

The National Economic Council (NEC) has urged all states that are yet to make submissions on the proposed State Police to submit their report on or before 9 September.

The acting governor of Oyo state, Adebayo Lawal, made this known while briefing journalists at the end of 144 NEC meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

All the states have submitted their reports except Adamawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Sokoto and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

"At today's NEC meeting an update for the establishment of State Police was considered and this was as a result of security challenges that we have across the nation - North-east, North-west, North-central, South-west, South-east and South-south - so that we will have a robust security in our nation.

"And for that purpose sometime in the past, NEC considered the establishment of a Sate Police and asked states to make submissions for consideration.

"Today all states were supposed to submit for consideration of the NEC. Incidentally four states couldn't submit.

"And for that purpose NEC decided that all states must make their submission on or before Monday next week otherwise whatever decision NEC takes on the establishment of State Police will be binding on those states that refuse to make submissions," Mr Lawal said.

(NAN)