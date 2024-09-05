Nigeria: No Going Back On Drainage Right-of-Way Enforcement, Says Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government says there is no going back on the enforcement and restoration of right-of-way of all drainage channels in the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, stated this when he undertook an on-the-spot assessment of some drainage channels in the state on Wednesday.

Wahab said the government was determined to restore the environment from all sorts of infractions that had altered the landscape.

He noted that the government had awarded contract on restoration project in the axis in order to accomplish the task of making Lagos flood-free.

"The governor has awarded contract for the restoration of some critical projects on this axis around Ishashi, Oke-Odan, where we have witnessed people purposely building on the channel.

"They have been served notices; so we have to start enforcement along with the contractor who is ready to move to site," Wahab said.

He said that all concerned had been served contravention notices that had elapsed, and as such, enforcement would commence on Thursday, Sept. 5.

He said the law would take its full course as it was observed that some people along the System 40 drainage channel in Ojo Local government Area have built on the canal path and narrowed the primary channel.

He said the development had led to incidents of flooding in the axis.

He stressed that the government would not back down on the enforcement, adding that it would ensure that seven metres drainage setback on all drainage channels were restored.

The commissioner said that 15 metres drainage setback is the standard right-of-way to be restored at Alaba International Market outfall.

He, however, said that the House of Assembly member representing the area, Mr Olusegun Ege, who was also present on the tour, advocated for less than 10 metres to be observed.

"This is just to let people know we are not dropping the ball and the weather has been very favorable so we have no excuse than to just move to the site.

"We will clean up the drains and restore the right-of-way and then take ownership of the public infrastructure.

"The development of any city is a deliberate plan; it is not magical; things will not happen unless the plan is enforced," Wahab said.

He noted that the ministry had engaged in a series of sensitisations and advocacy, adding that it would not stop enforcement processes where necessary.

According to him, where there is a law in place, there is always provision for enforcement.

Wahab advised developers and homeowners in other parts of Lagos to ensure they did not encroach on public infrastructure such as drainage collectors or channels, be it primary or secondary.

He added that the government would come someday for its infrastructure.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser on Environment, Mr Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, said the unwholesome practices of some developers and business owners were regrettable.

Rotimi-Akodu said that their habit of converting the right-of-way into land and fully building on it has exposed other property owners to dangers of loss of property.

He charged all residents to support government's efforts in making Lagos a safe, clean, flood-free, and sustainable one.

In his remarks, the President-General, Alaba International Market, Chief Nnamdi Amajioyi, said the executive market executives have shown state officials the challenged areas, adding that they would cooperate to find a lasting solution.

"We have challenges whenever it rains. I believe that if we go by what the ministry said, the problem of flooding will be a thing of the past," Amajioyi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that others who accompanied the commissioner included the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Mr Mahamood Adegbite, heads of agencies, and some directors.

The places visited included Isheri/Aiyetoro/Ologe Primary Channel at Anuoluwapo/Oke-Odan Street Ishashi, Ojo Town and Alaba Rago Primary Channel (System 40B);

Others included Alaba International Market Primary Channel (System 40) and Ojo Local Government Area. (NAN)