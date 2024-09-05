Nigeria: Two Dead, Two Injured in Kano Collapsed Building

5 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday confirmed two persons dead and two injured in a two-storey building collapsed at Noman's Land Fagge Local Government Area of Kano.

Dr Nuraddeen Abdullahi, NEMA Coordinator, Kano Territorial Office, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

He said, "The agency received a distress call today at about 2:00 a.m. from a good samaritan that a two-storey building collapsed at Noman's Land Quarters, Kano.

"On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene.

"Four persons rescued by our team were husband, wife, and two children; out of the victims, the two children were confirmed dead, while the couple were rushed to Armed Forces Specialist Hospital, Kano, for treatment," Abdullahi said.

He noted that the search and rescue operations were still ongoing to rescue trapped persons in the building.

NAN reports that the Kano State Fire Service, Police, Red Cross, NSCDC, SEMA, and others were among the search and rescue team. (NAN

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.