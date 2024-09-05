Uganda/Zimbabwe: Kampala Awaits Billiat Magic

Langton Nyakwenda — Eight years ago, Khama Billiat and Dennis Onyango were the toast of African football.

They were instrumental as South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns romped to their maiden and only CAF Champions League title in 2016.

In the same year, they won the African Super Cup which is contested by the Champions League and the Confederation Cup winners.

Onyango, a legendary goalkeeper for club and country, also led the Uganda Cranes to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals, the first time after a 38-year spell that the East African side were returning to the continental football show-piece.

Billiat, then a flying forward for Sundowns, was also a key figure in coach Kalisto Pasuwa's Warriors made it to the African jamboree in Gabon with a game to spare in the qualifiers.

It was no surprise when Onyango was named the CAF African Player of the Year based in Africa, with Billiat finishing second, in January 2017.

Two years later, the two squared up against each other, when Zimbabwe and Uganda drew 1-1 in a group game at the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

Billiat was brilliant on that night, scoring the Warriors equaliser in the 40th minute, before harassing the Ugandan defenders in the second stanza.

Now 34, Billiat has announced his return to the national team after a three-year hiatus, and his first assignment is in Uganda where the Warriors face Kenya in a Group J AFCON qualifier at the Mandela Stadium in Kampala on Friday.

Four days later, the Warriors, still without a home of their own, host Cameroon at the same venue.

Ugandan fans reportedly fell in love with the South African game and subsequently with Billiat during his spell with Sundowns.

Zimpapers Sports Hub has gathered that Billiat could draw a sizable crowd in Kampala, as he is a cult hero in the East African country.

According to David Isabirye, a senior journalist based in Entebbe, a city that is about 48 kilometres from the capital Kampala, Ugandan football followers are eagerly waiting to watch Billiat in action.

"He (Billiat) is very popular here in Uganda, mainly because he played with Denis Onyango, our former captain who has since retired," said Isabirye who writes for Kawowo Sports.

Isabirye added: "The two were teammates at Mamelodi Sundowns and many people here follow the South African Premiership.

"Also, Khama Billiat faced the Ugandan Cranes, when Uganda played Zimbabwe in the 2019 AFCON finals, which were hosted in Cairo, Khama was very brilliant on the night, with lots of dummies and dribbles.

"He caught the attention of many Ugandans who watched the game on television, despite his small frame."

Coincidentally, Billiat is now teammates with another Ugandan keeper, Mathias Kigonya, at Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Yadah Stars.

Kigonya has previously featured for the Cranes but was not included in Uganda's upcoming AFCON fixtures.

"The majority of the Ugandans are very eager to witness the wonder skills of Billiat.

"He is also now teammates with Mathias Kigonya at Yadah in Harare.

"Kigonya is part of the hierarchy in the Uganda national team although he was not selected.

"But he remains a national team player and many people here also follow him.

"Ugandans are very keen to watch Khama Billiat against Kenya at the Mandela Stadium"

Most of Zimbabwe's national team players, including Billiat, arrived in Kampala on Monday.

They held their first training session at the Mandela Stadium under new coach Michael Nees yesterday.

The 57-year-old German coach was happy with how his first day out on the field with his new charges had gone.

"First of all, we thank the Lord for being here in Uganda, the conditions are extremely good," Nees said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I think this is one of the best training pitches in Africa, we appreciate the support, we got so far from FUFA (Federation of Uganda Football Associations) and we cannot complain.

"The training session we had was not that intense, because the players travelled.

"So, we try to focus with a reduced squad, but so far it's really great and perfect," said the German gaffer.

The Warriors are without FC Nantes striker Tino Kadewere who is out through a hamstring injury picked up over the weekend.

Manica Diamonds defender Farai Banda was called up as a late replacement and left Harare for Uganda with Teenage Hadebe yesterday. Skipper Marshall Munetsi of French side Stade de Reims, Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), and Jordan Zemura (Udinese) were expected to arrive in Kampala yesterday.

While Zimbabwe will be facing Kenya, West African giants Cameroon will receive Namibia in Doula in another Group J Match Day One assignment.