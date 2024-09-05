Nigeria/Benin: We've Players to Beat Benin Republic - Eguavoen

Interim coach of the Super Eagles, Austin Eguavoen, has expressed confidence in the ability of his players to beat the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in Saturday's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match in Uyo.

Speaking ahead of the match scheduled for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, the coach said despite the recent poor results recorded by the former African champions, the team is filled to the brim with quality players who can do the job on Saturday.

Eguavoen said he had spoken to the players but he will speak to them again before they take on the Cheetahs.

"I am confident we can scale through these games and even beyond. We have the players, we have the materials, personnel and the support. We have everything.

"The only thing we have to remind these players about is that they were almost African champions months ago, it is not even a year yet. So, what has gone wrong?

"It is still them who will do everything. We would do everything we have to do as a technical crew and of course the federation and Nigerians will rally round them. They are the ones to turn the table around.

"It is not bad. I have spoken to them. We are still going to have a series of meetings before the game proper. I am very confident they are going to go out there and make the nation proud," he said.

Eguavoen, however, assured that the Super Eagles would treat the Cheetahs of Benin Republic with all due respect.