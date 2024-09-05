Liberia Activates Disease Management System.

The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) has activated its disease management system to oversee and control the national response to the recent monkeypox outbreak.

This move is part of the efforts to prevent the further spread of the suspected and confirmed cases of the disease and ensure public health safety across Liberia. Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, Director-General of NPHIL, announced the activation of the response system on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, in Monrovia.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) regular press briefing, he revealed that the system will oversee measures to control and monitor the outbreak.

The measure includes visits to key border points such as Roberts International Airport (RIA), the Bo Waterside border, and other entry points into Liberia.

"The team will also assess border points between Guinea and Ivory Coast to strengthen surveillance and response efforts," said Dr. Nyan.

Monkeypox belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus, and the variola virus is responsible for smallpox.

The disease is characterized by rash or skin lesions primarily affecting the face, palms, and soles.

Two distinct clades of the virus have been identified: the West African clade and the Congo Basin clade.

Infections with the West African strain are generally less severe than those caused by the Congo Basin strain.

On August 14, 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General declared the resurgence of monkeypox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and other African countries a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The current PHEIC marks the second such declaration related to monkeypox in the past two years, with a previous emergency declared in July 2022 due to a multi-country outbreak.

Dr. Nyan revealed that Liberia has reported seven suspected cases of monkeypox, with one confirmed case.

He clarified that while six cases were suspected and reported as positive, they were not active, and all affected individuals have recovered with no fatalities.

The disease typically manifests within 2 to 15 days of exposure, beginning with fever, muscle aches, headaches, and rash.

Despite the treatability of monkeypox with antiviral medications, Dr. Nyan emphasized the importance of early reporting and monitoring as the best solution.

He urged individuals experiencing symptoms to call the designated hotline at 4455.

"Although vaccines are available, their numbers are limited, prompting our efforts to bolster response and surveillance systems across Liberia," said Dr. Nyan.

In addition to activating the epidemic medical surveillance group and county health officers, NPHIL has requested diagnostic kits from WHO to enhance laboratory testing capabilities for monkeypox.

As part of ongoing efforts, the team will continue to visit and inspect all major border points to ensure effective monitoring and response.