Liberia: UL Interim Administration Addresses Key Demands

Monrovia — The Interim Management Team (IMT) at the University of Liberia (UL), working with various units and stakeholders of the University, has addressed significant demands to sustain a peaceful environment on all UL campuses.

After taking over as head of the Interim Administration in June this year, Acting UL President Prof. Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh had his first media engagement on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, on Capitol, providing significant updates on how far his leadership has gone with its mandate.

During the press conference, Dr. Conteh, flanked by members of the UL Cabinet, announced that the Search Committee for a new UL President will complete its work shortly and forward the names of short-listed candidates to the UL Board of Trustees.

The Board will then transmit the short-listed candidates' names to the Visitor of the University of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., for his decision.

The UL Interim Management Team has collaborated with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Ministry of State, and the Ministry of Public Works to address some of the major concerns of faculty, staff, and students.

Dr. Conteh stated that the university has been working with the relevant ministries to ensure that the remaining $37 million of the fiscal year's budget is implemented in time to meet expenditures for the rest of the year.

Due to these ongoing collaborations, the salaries of faculty and staff are up to date, and the salaries of Adjunct faculty have also been paid.

"We are currently working with the representatives of the University of Liberia Faculty and Staff Association (ULFASA) Liaison Teams to the Interim Management Team of the University to regularize the Adjunct (formerly part-time) Faculty payroll," Dr. Conteh explained.

He indicated that the Interim Management Team is also working with ULFASA to address the many issues bedeviling the faculty salary, including agreeing on the rules and regulations for instructional analysis and contracts for only current adjunct faculty.

"We have also been working with ULFASA to address their concerns about salary disparities," he noted.

Regarding violence on the UL Capitol Hill campus that has led to injuries and class disruptions, Dr. Conteh disclosed that the UL Administration is working to take corrective measures.

It includes implementing measures provided in the Student Handbook and organizing a counseling retreat this weekend for the students at the Fendall Campus of the University.

Additionally, the Acting UL President disclosed that the Ministry of Public Works is also helping the University to undertake a comprehensive assessment of four campuses of the University.

The intent is to ensure that the essential facilities are in place before the commencement of the next academic year.

"We have also been simultaneously touring campus facilities to get first-hand information on the state of the physical plant," said Dr. Conteh.

Further, Dr. Conteh stated that the planning for the 104th Commencement Convocation is in high gear and will take place at the Fendall Campus of the University between September 9 and 21, 2024.

The Joint Convocation is scheduled for September 20. Consistent with the university's tradition, Dr. Conteh disclosed that the Board of Trustees will invite the Visitor to preside over the Commencement and receive a distinguished Honorary Degree.

"We have also invited His Excellency Owelle Rochas Okorocha, former Senator and Governor of Imo State, Nigeria, to serve as the Commencement Speaker," said Dr. Conteh.

He described Governor Okorocha as a good friend of Liberia whose Rochas Foundation sponsors the primary and secondary education of orphans and indigent children from all African states, including Liberia.

Regarding the audit at the University of Liberia, Dr. Conteh stated that an initial meeting had been held with the Auditor General of the Republic of Liberia, Mr. P. Garswa Jackson, and his team to discuss the university's auditing.

He noted that there will be a comprehensive audit of the University based on its financial statement, and the audit will begin in early September and climax at the end of the same month.

As part of ongoing university reforms, Dr. Conteh noted that the Interim Management Team is assessing the university's digital resources, internet connectivity, and technology-enabled learning tools.

"We are currently negotiating with private Liberian firms to provide internet at all the campuses of the University before the resumption of classes," he announced.

According to the Acting UL President, the leadership has rekindled the University's partnerships with several universities in Africa, India, Nigeria, and the United States to boost capacity-building and potential training programs for the faculty.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

That partnership includes launching an Online Master's program (OMS) in computer science and engineering with Georgia Tech University.

"This last collaboration resulted from President Boakai's recent visit to the United States, during which he had a meeting with the leaders of the Consortium of United States Universities to mobilize resources for higher education in Liberia," Dr. Conteh explained.

At the same time, he said UL is partnering with the Nigerian Technical Assistance Corps (TAC) to recruit about thirty-five professors for various programs in the graduate schools, beginning in September 2024.

Collaborating with UNDP, iCampus, and Orange Liberia, the University of Liberia recently launched the University Innovation Pod (UniPod) program at Lake View on the UL Fendall campus.

"UL will launch doctoral programs in biomedical sciences and education for the first time shortly. The UL will soon seek accreditation for these programs with the Association of African Universities and other science--and education-based institutions in the United States," he added.