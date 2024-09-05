Liberia: Under Boakai, Corruption Is Fighting Back

opinion

It was Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, the presidential candidate for the Liberian People's Party (LPP) in the 2023 presidential election, boldly proclaimed last year that" when you fight corruption in Liberia, it fights back." Today, we stand at a critical juncture where corrupt forces actively infiltrate and corrupt our state institutions. Across the nation, millions of Liberians have placed their faith in our democracy. There is a groundswell of expectation that our emerging democratic system will finally address the long-standing hardships faced by our citizens. However, it is becoming increasingly apparent that the ruling class is continuously dashing these aspirations.

It is widely recognized that transparency and accountability are the cornerstones of a thriving democracy. However, in Liberia, our so-called democracy has consistently operated under a shroud of secrecy and lawlessness. Managing the country's resources has continuously disregarded the essential principles of democracy. In recent months, we have witnessed alarming attempts to undermine anti-corruption agencies such as the General Auditing Commission, Liberia Anticorruption Commission, Internal Audit Agency, Financial Intelligence Agency, and others. Fueled by vested interests, these deliberate attacks aim to sabotage anti-corruption efforts through paid influencers on the airwaves, biased opinion pieces in national newspapers, and online platforms. These orchestrated efforts aim to hamper the fight against corruption and safeguard corrupt individuals from facing accountability.

The situation is crystal clear: there is an ongoing scheme to undermine the progress achieved by anti-corruption agencies, which I will outline below. Corruption within the judiciary presents a formidable obstacle to anti-corruption endeavors in Liberia. Those implicated in looting public funds have repeatedly exploited their influence to manipulate the judicial process and system, thwarting the arrest and prosecution of suspects. This blatant disregard for the rule of law has shattered public trust and solidified the notion that Liberia's democracy is nothing but a charade. Arguably, the judiciary is failing to uphold the rule of law and the tenets of the Constitution.

The judiciary's integrity has been compromised by pervasive allegations of judicial officers accepting bribes from politicians and politically connected individuals, undermining citizens' trust and confidence in the legal system. This erosion has significantly hindered the fight against corruption. Liberians have been appalled by numerous instances in which courts granted injunctions that shielded corrupt government officials and politically influential persons from facing justice.

Liberia's struggle against public corruption has been underscored by the alarming number of Liberian government officials sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office. These individuals have been implicated in ongoing public corruption in Liberia, raising serious concerns about the country's governance and accountability.

Liberia harbors a significant cohort of internal enablers who not only facilitate but also shield the corrupt activities and individuals within the country. The crux of the issue lies in the procurement of political appointments by individuals who have plundered the national treasury and currently hold positions as ministers, legislators, or in leadership roles within the ruling party and certain opposition factions. Their actions have posed formidable barriers and deliberate obstructions that impede the efficacy of anti-corruption agencies. Moreover, the unsettling trend of individuals facing corruption allegations ascending to public office or securing high-ranking positions through presidential appointments is concerning. Presently, several lawmakers, ministers, and directors are encumbered by corruption allegations, fueling a pervasive culture of impunity. This climate allows politicians to engage in corrupt practices with reckless abandon, thereby eroding public trust in the government and undermining the very foundation of the democratic process.

The budget allocations for crucial agencies such as the General Auditing Commission (GAC), Liberia Anticorruption Commission (LACC), and the Liberia Police are shockingly inadequate. This deliberate underfunding appears to be a calculated move aimed at driving these agencies to the brink of extinction. By restricting their resources, the government is actively undermining their capacity to operate effectively and autonomously. This dangerous trend must be addressed immediately to safeguard the integrity and functionality of these vital institutions.

The situation in our country is dire. Young people are being lured into various criminal activities, from traditional vices like political violence and political cultism to modern crimes like cybercrime etc. This alarming trend includes involvement in ritual killings, prostitution, robbery, and banditry. Many young people are backing corrupt politicians instead of standing up against corruption and criminality. They even rally around these politicians and claim that any attempt to hold them accountable is a political witch hunt. It's time for us to take a stand against this destructive path and demand a better future for ourselves and the generations to come.

The recent decision by the Supreme Court to halt the operations of the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Team, established by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai through Executive Order #126, is deeply concerning. This team was tasked with recovering public resources and properties unlawfully acquired or converted to private use. The case of Gracious Ride Transport Service, which has been affected by the Task Force's actions, holds immense significance for the authority of the presidency, the upholding of the rule of law, and the fight against corruption in Liberia. The Supreme Court's ruling will undoubtedly set a precedent for the balance of powers and the constitutionality of executive actions in our country.

The fight against corruption demands immediate action to address the diminishing autonomy and integrity of the judiciary. It is imperative for the Judiciary to vigilantly oversee its members and promptly dismiss any corrupt judicial officers undermining the judicial system. This is a crucial step towards restoring order and instilling accountability within the nation.

To establish a robust democracy, we must unwaveringly champion transparency and accountability in governance. This entails holding politicians accountable for their actions, strengthening institutions to combat corruption, and ensuring fair and equitable allocation of resources. Embracing these steps is indispensable for Liberia to conquer its socio-economic challenges and foster a democracy that genuinely serves its citizens' interests.

The Unity Party (UP) and the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), the two political parties that have been in power in Liberia for over 18 years, must take bold and decisive action to cleanse their ranks of corruption. They need to publicly denounce and cut ties with any members currently under investigation for corrupt practices. This requires suspending all members tainted by corruption allegations and ensuring that they face full accountability before the law.

It is critical to provide ample resources to the anti-corruption agencies to safeguard their independence and bolster their efficiency. By prioritizing substantial funding and unwavering support for these agencies, we can actively combat corruption and foster a culture of transparency and accountability. This will serve as a powerful demonstration of the current administration's unwavering commitment to rooting out corruption from its very core.

Opinion leaders, including journalists, academics, and social media influencers, wield significant influence in shaping public opinion. They have the power to shed light on corrupt practices, hold public officials accountable, and advocate for anti-corruption measures. Their voices can mobilize public opinion and apply pressure on governments to take decisive action against corruption.

Civil society organizations, such as non-governmental organizations, advocacy groups, and watchdog organizations, are pivotal in the fight against corruption. Their ability to conduct in-depth research, monitor government activities, and raise awareness about corruption issues is instrumental. Collaborating with other stakeholders, including religious and community leaders, as well as opinion influencers, enables them to form strong alliances and orchestrate collective action to combat corruption across all levels of government and society.

Liberians must come to the full realization that audits and asset recovery initiatives are not intimidatory tactics or witch-hunt, but vital tools for promoting transparency and accountability in the fight against corruption. Let all Liberians unite in the call for a corruption-free Liberia! I rest my pen.