Gambia: Govt Commits to Improve Home of Elderly in Bakoteh - Welfare Minister Says

Mrs Fatou Kinteh, the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Welfare, has promised to improve the home for the elderly care in Bakoteh.

The Minister made the remarks following the Vice Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Mrs Jainaba Johm frowning at the poor condition of the Home during the Stakeholder Forum on the Promotion of the Rights of Older Persons in The Gambia.

"The government is committed to improving the Home of the Elderly Care in Bakoteh. This includes renovation and expansion of the daily posting of more social workers, carers, and healthcare workers in the facility," the Minister said.

She talked about how the government also aimed to change societal attitudes toward aging and create an environment, where older persons are respected and valued while promoting social inclusion and combating age-related discrimination.

'The last time we visited the Older Person Home was just disheartening. There were about three women there. The place is not up to standard,' Vice Chairperson of NHRC Mrs Jainaba Johm observed.

She also deliberated on the necessity of having a facility for the elderly because they are currently hosted at the Centre for Children in Bakoteh which is already in poor condition.