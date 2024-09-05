Gambia, Saudi Arabia Discuss War On Gaza

The Republic of the Gambia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have talked about the war on Gaza during a phone call between the Gambia Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad and the Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to the Ministry's Facebook update on Monday, 2 September 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad Dr. Mamadou Tangara, held a phone call with his counterpart from The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.

'During this call, the two Ministers discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian territories. Prince Faisal emphasized the importance of intensifying Arab-Islamic efforts to halt all forms of Israeli violations against the state of Palestine and its people.'

Minister Tangara reiterated The Gambia's support to the Palestinian Authority and people before the two parties reviewed the on-going efforts with regard to the situation in Palestine," the Foreign Ministry stated.

Both the Republic of The Gambia and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), an organization that condemns the ongoing Israeli military aggression in the Gaza Strip which claims more than 40,000 Palestinians lives.