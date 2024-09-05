Gambia: GSCC, GWCC Intend to Connect Gambia Entrepreneurs With International Trade Initiatives

The Gambia Women Chamber of Commerce (GWCC) and Gambia Startup Chamber of Commerce (GSCC), in a dispatch, said they intend to connect Gambia entrepreneurs with International Trade Initiatives along the Africa trade corridor by organizing the Banjul International Trade Fair 2024 1.0 (BIT Fair 1.0) from 6th to 31st December 2024 at the Independence Stadium, Bakau.

The event is expected to bring companies from West Africa, namely, Senegal, Nigeria, Benin, Guinea, and other African countries for 3 weeks in the Gambia.

According to them, the Trade Fair is expected to bring together over 400 businesses across the continent under the theme: "Connecting Gambian Entrepreneurs with International Trade Initiatives along Africa's Trade Corridor."

Mr Babucarr Kebbeh, Chief Executive Officer GSCC, said The Gambia Women's Chamber of Commerce (GWCC) serves as an inclusive entity delivering economic opportunities for the development and empowerment of women through innovation, education, training, advocacy, linkages, and mentoring.

Meanwhile, he added that the Chamber's core values are based on professionalism, Inclusivity, and empowerment of its members while The Gambia Start-Up Chamber of Commerce (GSCC) is a Trade and Business Support Organization registered with the Attorney General Chambers.

Mr. Kebbeh highlighted that the GSCC work and mandate includes providing business support services, access to finance, initiating programs and projects that address the key needs for start-ups in the Gambia and by extension the African sub-region, thus leveraging on existing opportunities under the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, which has a free market of 1.6 billion.

"Inspired by the GWCC and GSCC's shared commitment and vision to provide regional market space, promote and give support to start-ups business and existing businesses in The Gambia, connecting Gambian businesses with the international trade enterprises along the international trade corridors thus bringing together 400 businesses from all over Africa and beyond to stage the first ever Banjul International Trade Fair in The Gambia," he explained.

The event will be graced by His Excellency Adama Barrow, Cabinet Ministers, and other special guests in celebration of women and youth achievements.

"This is a unique opportunity for Gambian entrepreneurs and enterprises to explore the opportunities to cross the border while in the Gambia and it is expected to connect Gambia Traders with Africa," he said.