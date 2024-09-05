West Africa: Volta Basin Authority to Enhance Regional Cooperation

Countries sharing the Volta River have held discussions focused on enhancing regional cooperation and ensuring that member states continue to uphold their shared commitment to the sustainable management of the Volta River Basin.

The discussions took place when the Executive Director of the Volta Basin Authority (VBA), Mr. Robert Dessouassi, paid a courtesy call on Ghana's Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, to discuss key matters concerning the efficient operation of the Authority.

The meeting, held in Accra and led by Ghana's Water Resources Commission, served as a platform to review preparations for the 8th Council of Ministers Meeting and the 3rd Summit of Heads of State, scheduled to take place in Bamako, Mali.

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, who serves as Chairperson of VBA's Council of Ministers, is responsible for making decisions on behalf of the Ministers in Charge of Water in Burkina Faso, Benin, Cote D'Ivoire, Mali and Togo for the effective operation of the VBA.

These countries, including Ghana, are riparian countries, sharing the Volta River.

The VBA, established in 2007, serves as the coordinating body for managing and developing transboundary water.