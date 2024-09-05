Kenya: Environment CS Duale Attends 10th Amcen Special Session On Drought Resilience in Abidjan

5 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Abidjan — Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale is representing Kenya at the 10th Special Session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN), held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

This year's session is themed "Raising Ambition for Accelerating Action on Drought Resilience and Combating Land Degradation and Desertification."

The gathering brings together key stakeholders to address Africa's pressing environmental challenges, particularly the growing impact of drought and land degradation intensified by climate change.

The session offers a platform for African nations to discuss and implement ambitious strategies to safeguard ecosystems, enhance drought resilience, and promote sustainable land management. These initiatives are crucial in mitigating the adverse effects of desertification across the continent.

Kenya's participation highlights the country's leadership in advancing regional efforts to combat land degradation, restore degraded lands, and ensure that these efforts align with global sustainable development goals.

CS Duale is accompanied by a delegation comprising Ms. Linda Kosgei, Head of Multilateral Environment Agreements; Dr. Pacifica Ogolla, Director of the Climate Change Directorate; Dr. Charles Lange and Dr. Kennedy Ondimu from NEMA; and Tobias Ogweno from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.