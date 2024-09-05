Nigeria's Economic Council Backs Initiative to Tackle Malnutrition in Nigeria

The council also agreed to prioritise nutrition interventions in the 2025 budget across federal, state, and local levels

Nigeria's National Economic Council (NEC) has endorsed the N-774 programme as a primary platform for combating malnutrition in the country.

NEC endorsed the programme Wednesday at its 144th meeting chaired by Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima, a decision that followed a presentation on the state of nutrition in Nigeria by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate.

The council approved the programme and other "critical resolutions aimed at enhancing the country's nutritional outcomes," according to a state house press release issued after the meeting.

The statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, noted that the council encouraged development partners to provide financial and technical assistance, particularly in the areas of annual results monitoring and scaling successful interventions.

Other NEC's resolution

The council also agreed to prioritise nutrition interventions in the 2025 budget across federal, state, and local levels, ensuring that sufficient funding is allocated to meet the nation's nutrition goals.

It also resolved to reinforce the functionality and financing of State and Local Government Committees on Food and Nutrition.

The NEC said: "The establishment and operation of Food and Nutrition Security (FNS) task forces at subnational levels will also be supported to ensure effective coordination, monitoring, and reporting."

Malnutrition in Nigeria

Malnutrition is a direct or underlying cause of 45 per cent of all deaths of under-five children, according to the United Nations Children's Education Fund (UNICEF)

Nigeria faces a severe malnutrition crisis, with 32 per cent of children under five suffering from stunted growth. This ranks the country second globally in the number of stunted children.

In 2023, the UN agency said its findings showed that federal and state governments were not budgeting enough funds to address malnutrition among children in Nigeria.

It said four states: Kano, Borno, Katsina and Lagos - were presently ranked highest in the food insecurity ladder.

It emphasised the need for increased funding to carry out sensitisation and advocacy campaigns in remote areas and provide succour for children facing severe malnutrition in the country.