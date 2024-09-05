Nigeria: Mfm, First Bank Lead in Zenith Bank Women's Basketball League

Defending Champions, MFM Basketball Club and former champions First Bank have won their first two games of the 2024 Zenith Bank Women's Basketball League as the Phase One of the Atlantic Conference enters top gear.

The competition being staged by the Nigeria Basketball Federation with the full backing of Zenith Bank is taking place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Ondo State Sports complex, Akure.

In the first round of games on Monday, First Bank defeated Delta Force of Asaba 51-23 and only yesterday, the Bankers whipped First Deep Water with a blow-out score of 55-17.

MFM also got up to a great start with an easy win of 55-16 over First Deep Water on Monday and on Tuesday, MFM also beat the home team Sunshine Angels 68-55.

And so, First Deep Water have lost their first two games of the 2024 campaign and will have to buckle up to be on course for a place in the final in Lagos.

Sunshine Angels, the home team after losing to Bayelsa Whales of Yenagoa 35-29 on Monday again lost to MFM.

On Monday, Delta Force defeated IGP Queens 45-37 before losing to First Bank yesterday.

Meanwhile, in the Savannah Conference taking place in Lafia, Royal Aces yesterday defeated Air Warriors 64- 63 in a tight match while Nigerian Army walked over Titans 20-0 just as Nigerian Customs defeated Plateau Peaks 71-38.

In the last match of the day, host team Nasarawa Babes lost 53-47 to Kada Angels.