Nigeria: Customs to Prosecute 14 Smugglers Arrested With Donkey Skin, Others

The Nigeria Customs Service is set to commence the trial of about 14 suspected smugglers arrested in the South West region in July, 2024.

The suspects were arrested while trying to bring in unwholesome consignments into Nigeria from Republic of Benin.

These is even as the authority in charge of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A, Ikeja said the suspects were among others who are still at large involved in the smuggling of about 70 different seizures made by the unit in the same period.

Customs Area Controller, FOU Zone A, Kola Oladeji, who made the disclosure, said some of the items recovered from the suspects included 6,168 pieces of donkey skin, 37,630 sachets of Tramadol of 250mg, 11,820 pieces of new machetes, 4,740 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 978 kg of Cannabis Sativa, 1,145 cartons of poultry products, 15 units of imported vehicles, 257 bales of used clothes and 11,700 litres of premium motor spirit.

Comptroller Oladejo stated that while those involved in the smuggling of illicit drugs would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), those involved in the smuggling of pharmaceuticals would be handed over to officials of the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).