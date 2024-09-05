Nigeria: Customs to Prosecute 14 Smugglers Arrested With Donkey Skin, Others

4 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

The Nigeria Customs Service is set to commence the trial of about 14 suspected smugglers arrested in the South West region in July, 2024.

The suspects were arrested while trying to bring in unwholesome consignments into Nigeria from Republic of Benin.

These is even as the authority in charge of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A, Ikeja said the suspects were among others who are still at large involved in the smuggling of about 70 different seizures made by the unit in the same period.

Customs Area Controller, FOU Zone A, Kola Oladeji, who made the disclosure, said some of the items recovered from the suspects included 6,168 pieces of donkey skin, 37,630 sachets of Tramadol of 250mg, 11,820 pieces of new machetes, 4,740 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 978 kg of Cannabis Sativa, 1,145 cartons of poultry products, 15 units of imported vehicles, 257 bales of used clothes and 11,700 litres of premium motor spirit.

Comptroller Oladejo stated that while those involved in the smuggling of illicit drugs would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), those involved in the smuggling of pharmaceuticals would be handed over to officials of the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.