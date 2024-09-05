Nigeria: 3000 Constituents Get Free Eye Care, Glasses in Kano

At least 3000 constituents from Kura, Madobi and Garun Mallam LGAs have benefitted from free eye care, surgery, medication and medical glasses.

The gesture was extended to the communities by the member representing Kura, Madobi and Garun Mallam Federal constituency, Yusuf Umar Datti, in collaboration with Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria.

Speaking at the flag off of the initiative, the lawmaker said the gesture was necessary because of the number of people living with eye defects in the areas.

He said, "We are doing this to help those that are in dire need of this intervention and don't have the means to do that. The eye is a very important organ in the human body, so it needed to be cared for.

"We are committed to the course of advancing lots of our people, I have a strong belief that a community cannot move anywhere without good health, especially regarding eyes. No matter how you want to help someone, if he is sick, he cannot even help himself. 3000 people are going to benefit, 1000 from each local government."

The beneficiaries commended the foresight of the lawmaker while praying for their quick recovery