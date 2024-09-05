Nigeria: Zamfara Seeks NYSC's Collaboration to Fight Drug Abuse, Human Trafficking

The Zamfara State Government has called for partnership with the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in the fight against drug abuse and human trafficking.

The Executive Secretary, Zamfara State Substance Abuse Control and Human Trafficking Agency, Mr Ishaq Anka, a pharmacist, made the call on Tuesday in Gusau when he visited the state's NYSC management.

Anka described drug abuse and human trafficking as the world's largest crime businesses, which affect people of all ages.

He said that the agency was established by Gov. Dauda Lawal to combat the twin problems in the state.

He further said that the agency had lined up different progrqmmes to actualise its mandate.

Anka described the NYSC as a critical institution that moulds tomorrow's leaders and called for its support in enlightening the populace.

In a remark, the State Coordinator, Mallam Lawan Ahmed, thanked the agency for identifying with the scheme.

Ahmed described drug abuse as a serious issue that breeds criminality in society. (NAN)

According to him, the scheme, through its Community Development initiatives, is actively involved in the campaign against the menace.

"We are ready and willing to collaborate with you. NYSC already has corps members on ground campaigning against these issues.

"On camp, we also sensitise our corps members on drug abuse, illegal migration and human trafficking.

"We will work with you to ensure that this message spreads across board," the state NYSC boss said.