Nigeria: Zamfara Seeks NYSC's Collaboration to Fight Drug Abuse, Human Trafficking

4 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Zamfara State Government has called for partnership with the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in the fight against drug abuse and human trafficking.

The Executive Secretary, Zamfara State Substance Abuse Control and Human Trafficking Agency, Mr Ishaq Anka, a pharmacist, made the call on Tuesday in Gusau when he visited the state's NYSC management.

Anka described drug abuse and human trafficking as the world's largest crime businesses, which affect people of all ages.

He said that the agency was established by Gov. Dauda Lawal to combat the twin problems in the state.

He further said that the agency had lined up different progrqmmes to actualise its mandate.

Anka described the NYSC as a critical institution that moulds tomorrow's leaders and called for its support in enlightening the populace.

In a remark, the State Coordinator, Mallam Lawan Ahmed, thanked the agency for identifying with the scheme.

Ahmed described drug abuse as a serious issue that breeds criminality in society. (NAN)

According to him, the scheme, through its Community Development initiatives, is actively involved in the campaign against the menace.

"We are ready and willing to collaborate with you. NYSC already has corps members on ground campaigning against these issues.

"On camp, we also sensitise our corps members on drug abuse, illegal migration and human trafficking.

"We will work with you to ensure that this message spreads across board," the state NYSC boss said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.