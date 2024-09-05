Nigeria: Herders/Farmers Clashes - I'm Ready to Support FG Find Lasting Solution - Emir Sanusi

Kano — The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has on Tuesday, expressed his readiness to extend hand of help and support to the Federal government to find a lasting solution to the incessant herders/farmers clashes recorded across the country.

The Monarch who made this known while receiving the Leadership of a Fulani group, Tapital Pulaku Njode Jam Nigeria, who extended their allegiance to the Emir, said, it is high time a permanent solution is been provided to the menace in the country.

According to him, "No doubt, Fulanis in Nigeria have suffered heavy attacks, isolation, killing and destructions and the rustling of their cows, these rejections indeed was carried all across the country and something needs to be done to arrest the situation.

"However is not untrue that there are some bad eggs amongst the Fulanis who have thrown the good names of the People into the trash and subjected them to what they are suffering today.

"This is the time that the Government together with Us will have a permanent solution to the crises more specifically between them and the Farmers and also where they are suspected to be carrying out other Crimes.

"I, on my self, I'm ready to help the Government achieve the desired mission of having peace and prosperity among the Fulanis and indeed other Nigerians, their suffering should stop, and I believe together we will do it.

"But this can be done only if the Federal Government will give me full support to achieve my mission because they have the might and what it takes to make my strategy work, while I will provide the ideas and the methodologies of how to go about it," Emir Sanusi added.

Earlier, the Leader of the Fulani group, Madibo Ibrahim Buba Jada, said they were at the Palace to extend their hands of allegiance to the Emir for his second return as their Leader who was appointed long ago by the Lamido of Adamawa.

Jada, explained that they are with all their Members in the whole of the 36 States of the Federation and those who are in the bushes to support Emir Muhammadu Sanusi ii, because they believe in him as a leader who cares for them.

He said they believed that Emir Muhammadu Sanusi ii has what it takes to correct their battered names and set the records straight of who they are and their contributions to the Country.