Nigerian Flag Designer, Akinkunmi for Interment After Waiting a Year for State Burial

The man who designed Nigerian flag, Taiwo Michael Akinkunmi, will be buried this week in Oyo state, where he lived.

This is coming a year after he died, aged 87. The delay was because the Federal Government had promised a state burial for him.

However, no plans have ever been made. And as they waited, Akinkunmi's family have been paying N2,000 daily to keep the body at a morgue.

The flag designer's son said that in June they found out that the Arts Ministry's National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) had been directed to sort out the state funeral.

But apart from one phone call, he said the institution had failed to communicate any further.

He feels waiting any longer would just sully his father's name.

Oyo govt steps in

Now, the Oyo State government has stepped in to fund the burial rites for the flag designer.

Recall that it was not until Nigeria celebrated its 50th year of independence that Akinkunmi was recognised as one of 50 distinguished Nigerians.

His son says an Oyo state politician later lobbied for him to be given a national honour and pension. And in 2014 he was made an Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), one of Nigeria's highest awards.

After Akinkunmi's death last year, a senator sponsored a successful motion that he be given a state burial.

It's this state burial the Federal Government promised that has now been taken over buy the state government for Akinkunmi, known by many as "Mr Flag Man". BBC