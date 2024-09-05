Nigeria: 'Calabar Prison Deaths Linked to Illness, Old Age, Not Malnutrition'

The deaths of three inmates at the Calabar Correctional Centre, Cross River State were due to critical illnesses and old age, rather than malnutrition, sources within the centre said.

The sources revealed that the oldest of the deceased, whose name has not yet been confirmed, was over 80 years old. This individual was imprisoned for crimes committed against his own family members, including rape. Despite attempts by his family to secure his release, he remained in custody until his death. He had developed severe sores on his right leg that became incurable, leading to significant suffering. The sores emitted a foul odour and were infested with maggots.

According to sources, prison medical staff provided continuous care, but his condition worsened due to the incurable nature of his illness.

The other two inmates, Mr. Ntiero Effiong and Mr. Okon Eke, also died as a result of ailments unrelated to poor nutrition.

A prison personnel, who requested anonymity, stated that the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, invested significantly in improving the centre last year. Her contributions included renovating the facility, building a modern kitchen, and providing quality food and medical supplies. Churches have also regularly donated food items and medical consumables.

"The inmates are provided with quality food, including beans and garri," the personnel emphasised. "Malnutrition is not a factor."

The facility currently houses 730 inmates, exceeding its intended capacity of 450.

In response to recent media reports and a video clip highlighting the deaths and alleged poor conditions at the facility, Minister of Interior Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo ordered an immediate investigation on September 1, 2024. The investigation is focused on determining the causes of the deaths and addressing any issues.

A six-member team led by DCG Operations, Joseph Usendia from Abuja visited the Calabar centre on Tuesday. Usendia inspected the food supplies and interviewed inmates, expressing satisfaction with the facility's management. However, he noted discrepancies between the current condition of the kitchen and outdated images from 2002.

Further investigations revealed that food contractors have not been supplying the required quantities of food and that securing contracts often involves significant payments.