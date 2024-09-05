Ghana: Yango, Beaver Health Group Strike Partnership Deal

Ride-hailing and mobility service, Yango, part of a global tech company Yango Group, has partnered with Beaver Health, a healthcare and wellness service provider, to provide subsidised health and wellness services for its partners, partner drivers, couriers and their families in Ghana.

The partnership, which is dubbed, 'Wellness on Wheels,' was launched on Wednesday, at a signing event held in Accra.

Yango's partners, partner drivers and couriers went through free health and wellness screening and extensive medical advice.

Mr Tom Ofonime, Country Manager for Yango in Ghana, speaking at the launch stressed Yango's commitment to providing opportunities for all partner drivers and couriers to access health and wellness services regularly.

This, he said, is part of the #YangoCares agenda of the company which aims at making the lives of Ghanaians easier and better through technology.

He said, "We are proud to partner with Beaver Health to launch the 'Wellness on Wheels' programme for our Yango Partners, partner drivers, couriers and their families. At Yango, we believe in supporting the well-being of all our key stakeholders and this programme is a testament to our commitment to their health and wellness."

Through the 'Wellness on Wheels' programme, Yango Partners will have the opportunity to access a wide range of health services provided by Beaver Health at discounted rates.

These services are always available to the partners, drivers and couriers, and include regular health check-ups, consultations with healthcare professionals, and preventive screenings to help maintain and improve overall health.

Some of the checks and services provided include thorough health checkup, eye screening, physiotherapist assessment, dental screening, mental health assessment, and musculoskeletal training.

The partners, partner drivers, and couriers who participate in the programme will not only have access to discounted health services, but they will also have the opportunity to receive quality health care.

"The partnership with Yango is invaluable to us, as we aim to deliver holistic healthcare to these essential members of our society who provide critical transportation services. It's crucial for us to offer the partner, partner drivers, couriers and their families high-quality service through our bespoke 360-degree healthcare solutions, ensuring they receive the assurance and support they need for long-term well-being" Mr Obi Ilogu, CEO of Beaver Health Group explained.