Ghana: Fire Guts Three-Storey Building At Zongo Lane

Fire gutted a three-storey building for the second time, yesterday, after the structure was engulfed by fire last Sunday, at Zongo Lane, near Rawlings Park, in Accra.

The fire, which was extinguished by firefighters, reportedly re-ignited after part of the building collapsed.

When this reporter visited the scene yesterday, personnel of Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) seen busily battling the fire, to prevent it from spreading to other buildings.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service were at the scene to ensure free flow of traffic and prevent looting. Also present, were National Disaster and Management Organisation and National Ambulance Service personnel to attend to any emergency cases that might arise.

Some victims were seen salvaging their goods by packing them into trucks to be driven to safety, while business had been brought to a halt, as shops within the area were closed.

There was heavy traffic as adjoining roads to the scene were blocked, aside the large crowd that has thronged the area to catch a glimpse was going on at Zongo Lane.

Traders cashed in as they sold nose masks to traders and pedestrians as thick smoked had engulfed the area.

A Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, Assistant Divisional Officer Grade One (ADOI) Alex King Nartey, confirmed the incident, saying the fire re-ignited after part of the building collapsed, "introducing oxygen and sparking the fire."

He said items including, gas cylinders, mattresses, generators, air conditioners, shoes in the warehouses of the building were combustible, making the fire spread quickly.

ADOI Nartey stated that eleven fire tenders and a turntable ladder from Tema, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, National headquarters, and Madina had so far used in battling the fire.

He advised shop owners to installed fire alarms in their shops for use during emergency situations.

"As you fortify the buildings with safety measures such as burglar proofs, you should also install fire alarms and sprinklers to prompt you during fire outbreaks."

The Chief Fire Officer, Mr Julius Kuunour, told the Ghanaian Times that accessibility to the building was a problem, which delayed the operation of the firefighters.

He said some people attempted looting shops, during last Sunday's fire outbreak, which required the assistant of the police to protect life and property.

Mr Kuunour assured the public of the GNFS's determination to deliver on its mandate of protecting life and property, and called for public support.

As of the time of filing this report, firefighters were battling with the fire.

It would be recalled that last Sunday fire broke out at the Zongo lane engulfing shops and warehouses, containing home appliances, leather materials, mattresses and other goods.

The GNFS responded after receiving a distress call at 10:6am with the first pump from the Ministry Fire Station, arriving at 10:16am.

Ten fire appliances, including a turntable ladder and water tanker were used in fighting the fire involving multiple shops and warehouses.

According to the GNFS despite challenges of locked shops, warehouses, heavy fuel loaded close to structures, firefighters confined the fire.

Ghana cedis were said to have been destroyed so far, but no cases of injuries were reported.

Investigations into the cause of fire is under investigations.