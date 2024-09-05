Ghana: Ash Gold Fans Appeal for Reinstatement

3 September 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A section of supporters of AshantiGold Sporting Club have appealed to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to reinstate the club and make it eligible to compete in GFA sanctioned competitions.

They made the appeal at the venue of the 30th Ordinary GFA Congress which ended last week, August 27.

The supporters' appeal comes in the wake of the club's administrative manager, Kwabena Danso's stating that the club has been engaging the GFA over a return to competition and were eyeing a return in the 2024-2025 season that commences in September.

Ashanti Gold got suspended over the club's association with officials of the club, Dr Kwaku Frimpong, and his son, Emmanuel Frimpong, over their alleged involvement in a serious match fixing scandal that rocked the Ghana Premier League in the 2020-2021 season.

Should the GFA reverse the suspension of the club, Ashanti Gold will compete in the second division which was the club's punishment for dealing with the banned officials aforementioned prior to the suspension. -Citinewsroom

