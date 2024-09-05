Ghana: Cape Coast, Elimina Residents React to Water Shortage Situation in Communities

Residents in Cape Coast and Elmina in the Central Region have complained about the water situation in their various localities, stating that the situation was alarming.

They have called for drastic action by government and stakeholders in addressing the situation.

The residents were speaking to the Ghanaian Times on report by management of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) regarding 'the effect of galamsey activities on water production.

The recent demand-supply gaps according to management of GWCL was as a result of inadequate raw water received at the Sekyere Hemang Treatment Plant due to galamsey.

It has, therefore, apologised to its customers for the water supply challenges within the affected communities in recent times.

Some of the residents have therefore advocated the adoption of "a shoot to kill" approach by the state if the the country was indeed serious in addressing the problem.

"We cannot allow few greedy and selfish individuals to kill all of us for their irresponsible actions," they said.

The residents accused politicians and political parties of playing politics with the fight against galamsey activities.

A resident for Elmina, Daniel Quaicoe, said the challenges with water supply in his area started about six weeks ago.

He explained that, the tap only flowed about three hours once a week, saying, "The situation is unbearable."

He called for the adoption of proactive measures from stakeholders in addressing the challenge.

Another resident, Dorcas Hutchful, also expressed concern about the water challenge facing residents in the area.

She indicated that, the erratic water supply was affecting her local food joint due to the time used in searching for potable water from other communities.

The situation, she stated, had increased the cost of doing business in the area.

Ms Hutchful, therefore, called for the adoption of innovative and sustained efforts in addressing galamsey activities.

The situation was no different in Cape Coast as a resident, Nicholas Biney, expressed frustration with the water situation in the metropolis.

He indicated that, the water from the tap was not clear.