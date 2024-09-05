Ghana: Forestry Commission Boss Rallies Support for FC Samartex

3 September 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission (FC), Mr John Allotey, has urged timber firms in the country to support Ghana Premier League (GPL) and Super Cup champions, Samartex FC, to excel in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League competition.

He made the call when a delegation of the 2023/24 GPL winners and CAF Champions League campaigners paid a courtesy call on the board of the Commission in Accra last week.

The team presented the GPL trophy to the board and asked for support as they prepare for the continental challenge.

Mr Allotey commended the team for winning the Premier League and progressing to the next stage of the CAF Champions League where they will face Raja Casablanca of Morocco at the next stage.

He assured the team of the Commission's support in achieving their goals.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Club, Mr Richmond Nsekyire, who led the delegation, said the club would not have been in this position without the support of the parent organisation, that is, Samartex.

He indicated that the club's formation falls in line with the company's decision to diversify to provide entertainment for the people of Wassa Amenfi in the Western Region and Ghana as a whole.

For his part, the Board Chairman of the Commission, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, commended the

team for winning the trophy and presented an unspecified amount of money to the team.

Some of the board members present were Nana Akosua Konadu

Agyeman-Prempeh, Dr Mohmoud Hamid Nassir-Deen, Mr Kenneth Ofori Amankwah, Professor Kenneth Oppong and Mr Gustav Adu.

The FC Samartex delegation was made up of Edmund Ackah, General Manager Emmanuel Adu Siaw, Captains of the team, Richard Adu Gyamfi, Abubakar Seidu and Emmanuel Boakye

